The maverick Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: With shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke" and "Anupamaa", to name a few, ace producer Rajan Shahi has built a loyal audience for himself. Though his shows revolve around family values, they always have a modern touch to them and always move with time.

Even when the first show, "Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai", under his production house Director's Kut Productions went on-air, it created a niche for itself in the industry and quickly became a trendsetter. Not just that his other show "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge" was also loved by the audience for its progressive storyline. Rajan's current show "Anupamaa" has been topping TRP charts since it first went on-air in July. The story revolves around a middle-aged housewife, a mother of three, who was never acknowledged by her family, and how a few setbacks in life made her strong, confident and also pushed her to create an identity of her own. In fact, his debut Marathi show "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" which is on the same lines has also created a loyal audience for itself and is being loved by them.

His other show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", which is also one of the longest-running daily soaps, is getting good reviews from the audience now. The recent track on Sirat, Naira's lookalike, and her struggle, and how she comes face-to-face with Kartik, is being appreciated by the masses.

With such entertaining shows which are about family, love, and relationship, Rajan Shahi is rightly called the "King Of Relationships", and we can't wait to see more of his offerings.