The more people corner her by making a team, the stronger she becomes: Rajit Dev on Kavita Kaushik

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss" contestant Kavita Kaushik is touted to be one of the strongest contestants of this season. And her "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" celebrity choreographer Rajit Dev is all praise for her. He called her a very headstrong woman and described her as a champion.

"I am super proud of her, she’s a strong, independent woman. She is very headstrong and fun loving. I’ll describe her as a champion because the way she talks itself makes her personality very strong. She’s very well-read, she’s aware of what she speaks, her command on Hindi and English is very good. She’s like a leader. She’s a tough cookie, and also like a coconut, which is soft from inside," he said.

"I think she’s too smart and can read people's minds. The more people corner her by making a team, the stronger she becomes. I feel she is playing perfectly in the show. She is the show stopper in every episode," the "Pachtaoge" female version choreographer added.

Talking about her game, he said, "I think everyone’s self comes out one day inside the house. It’s not easy as it looks from the outside. They start using foul and abusive language which is not good for the game but that’s their true self which they can’t hide, and it comes out naturally."

Rajit also shared that the winning spirit comes naturally to the "F.I.R." actress. He said, "Frankly when she did 'Jhalak...' with me she wasn’t in a competitive mode, because she said she wants to learn dance and have fun. But every time we came in the bottom that spirit of fighting and winning came naturally to her."

Kavita had entered the show as a wild card entry and got evicted in her first week. But she came back to the show again. Sharing his thoughts on this, Rajit said, "I don’t know why she got out when she has so many people loving her. She had to be back in the show, I mean she’s the favourite contestant this season."

Lastly, Rajit confessed that he sees Kavita in the finale. He said, "I see her as a winner of the show but obviously she has to win people’s hearts and by far she’s doing it very well. I wish her the very best and keep rocking. Proud of you KK."