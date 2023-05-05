The Most Awaited Twist Is Here! Shweta To Once Again Become Bahu of The Pandya Family In StarPlus Show Pandya Store?

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The current track revolves around Shweta and her plans to create a stir in the lives of the Pandya family. The Pandya family is in the mood for a celebration. Krish and Prerna to get married in the StarPlus show Pandya Store and the Pandya family have kick started the wedding rituals. The sangeet and haldi ceremony of Krish and Sangeet commenced with dhol and dhamaka. Garba Queen Falguni Pathak graced the stage and performed at Krish and Prerna's wedding. Falguni Pathak performed on her songs and it was exciting to watch her perform. All the members of the Pandya family wore their dancing shoes and grooved on Falguni Pathak's tune.

But like every other television wedding, this one also comes with a twist. This twist is going to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas. This is going to be one of the biggest twists of the television. Audience to witness high voltage drama in the show Pandya Store. Instead of Prerna, Shweta will marry Krish. Shweta has tried all the means to re enter the Pandya house and looks like she has succeeded in doing it.

Ankita Bahuhuna who essays the role of Shweta opined about the upcoming drama, "Audience to witness high voltage drama in Pandya Store. Shweta was challenged by Dhara which Shweta took as a challenge and won as well. Shweta has now become the bahu of Pandya family and re-entered the house to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas. It will be intriguing to see how the story unfolds in the show with Shweta entering in the Pandya house. For Shweta, this is going to be a golden opportunity to enter the Pandya house and succeed in her evil plans. We have worked hard for the shaadi track, shot in outdoor in the hot summer, hope the audience showers us with love for our efforts."

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.