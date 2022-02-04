The multi-talented Anjali Tatrari turns into a camerawoman for a crucial sequence in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, with its engaging and intriguing storyline, has kept viewers at the edge of their seats since its launch. The show follows the story of Krisha Chaturvedi (Anjali Tatrari) and Devraj Singh Rathore (Avinesh Rekhi), showcasing a fairytale romance where the universe manifests a girl's most deeply cherished dream of being swept off her feet by a prince charming. This extraordinary and mysterious love story between Krisha and Devraj has already won everyone’s hearts. And while Anjali has been working round the clock to portray Krisha in the best possible manner, looks like the actress has also been trying her hands at new things on set.

We all know how Anjali loves to explore new challenges. Be it trending reels, impossible dance moves, killer dialogues, quirky expressions, perfect candid photos, or even cooking, she can do everything! However, she surprised one and all on the set of Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na recently when she turned into a DoP (Director of Photography) for some crucial scenes for the show. She took charge of capturing the sequence perfectly and looks like she aced it! Well, there’s nothing that she can’t do!

As Anjali mentions, " I have always tried to do something different with every character I play on screen. But besides acting, I am always enthusiastic about learning new things on the set as well. I have always been intrigued to know what a DoP goes through and does during a crucial sequence in the show. I’ve always been in front of the camera, but never behind it. So, when I got a chance to learn how to capture a sequence and then to actually shoot a crucial sequence for Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, I couldn't let it go. The experience was great. I was worried if the actors give the perfect shot, but because of me, if we don’t capture it well. But surprisingly and with the support of the crew, I got a hang of it pretty well and everyone praised me after the shot was completed.”

The actress further added, "I truly understood how hard a DOP needs to work to bring the director's aesthetic vision to life. He/she is the person responsible for beautifying everything that an actor does on-screen, and I must say it is one of the most underrated artforms. I hope they get as much credit as we get. I am now really excited to watch the sequence I shot on TV. I really hope everyone likes it and keeps showering our show with all their love and appreciation."

While Anjali is multi-tasking on set, her character of Krisha is also having to play dual roles on the show. To help Devraj’s twin brother – Daksh gets better, she acts as Maya who is Devraj’s late wife. However, will Krisha be able to convince Daksh that she is Maya? Or will he discover the lies that everyone is trying to sell him?

