The Naagin 3 pair Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl Puri are back!!

MUMBAI: Naagin 3 was of the most loved shows on television.

The dramatic love story of Mahir and Bela has been the talk of the town ever since it first aired. Playing the parts were Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti, the two share amazing chemistry.

Apart from their crackling chemistry on screen, Bela and Mahir have a couple have had perfect romantic moments that made the audience go weak in their knees.

Surbhi and Pearl who has essayed these characters also became household names and today they are considered as one of the most loved on-screen couples and their fans are missing them together on screen.

Now during this period of lockdown, both Surbhi and Pearl did a live session with each other, and two couldn’t stop laughing when they were remembering their good old days from Naagin 3.

Surbhi is telling Pearl how one of the days, there were waiting for the AD’s to call them for the shoot, and to pass time how they checked each other’s pan and adhar card.

She further said how their photos were looking and how they got scared looking at themselves to which Pearl tells her that in life he won’t show anyone his adhar card.

The fans have commented that they loved their interaction, and they want to see them back together.

Surbhi and Pearl really shared a good bond of friendship off-screen, and that can be seen in the posts they share about each other.

