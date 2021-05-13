As the nation deals with the pandemic, Maniesh Paul pens an emotional note, says ‘I sought solace in art by writing this poem’

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one of the most popular television personalities.

Maniesh, who is known for his amazing hosting skills, has penned an emotional note encapsulating the fear engulfing the nation because of the second wave of Covid-19. Resonating with the fear of losing our loved ones and the constant scare engendered by the virus, Maniesh Paul penned an emotional poem, unfolding the thoughts of every individual. From depicting the sleepless nights spent worrying about our loved ones to the distant hope of meeting our friends for get-togethers, the poem captures the insecurities of the masses.

Talking about the poem, Maniesh Paul said, "As a nation we are going through the same emotions, the same fears and insecurities. I had been away from my family for a very long time in the last lockdown and again now as we are locked in our homes, there is no certainty but only hope for a better tomorrow. These daunting thoughts have kept me awake through nights and I sought solace in art by writing this poem, offering an outlet to my emotions."

Maniesh has unveiled his talent of writing through the poem. After captivating the audience with his charm as an RJ, VJ, television host, stage performer and a brilliant actor, Maniesh recently launched his own podcast offering more aspects of his versatility, along with his latest talent of writing.

