The new Roadies anthem stirs a Revolution like never before!

MUMBAI: With the unyielding vigor of a Roadie, this year, Roadies Revolution is back to lead a wave of change and do their bit for the nation.

Bigger and better, this season has also launched a unique anthem- Main Hoon Roadie! Composed and sung by popular rapper EPR, who was also the first runner-up of MTV Hustle, the ‘Main Hoon Roadie’ anthem raises a question on the silence against issues like Women’s Safety, Climate Change, Education and Discrimination prevailing in the society.

Highlighting the everyday issues, the anthem vividly communicates that a Roadie wears strength, courage like an armour to bring out a change in today’s world. So youngsters, shout it out, “Main Hoon Roadie”!