The popular 'Mirzapur' actress shared her concern about this injustice and how the misogynistic ideology grow among viewers

MUMBAI: When it comes to mainstream Bollywood, nudity may continue a no-no for a while. However, when it comes to women doing more hazard scenes, most people are opening up. This has been the case for decades. Isn't that strange? The first kiss in Bollywood, we only recall the actress, not the actor? The popular 'Mirzapur' actress shared her concern about this injustice and how the misogynistic ideology continues to grow among viewers.

The actress made news for her bold scenes in Mirzapur and now after getting the huge response from her Short Film "Pratibimb A Reflection", she shared her views on it, She said ''It's just important to remember that when we strive to demonstrate the change in our culture, our very terminology regarding women coming forward and making bold scenes still represents our current mentality. Women are spoken about, trolled, and accused of disrespecting "Indian" culture, and therefore the picture of a perfect Indian woman is preserved. That is where the static and inherent conviction resides''.

She also appended that she doesn't take both mockery and adulation seriously, but gender bias is something she'd like to make a positive change in.

On the Professional front, Anangsha started as a theater artist. Later she appeared in movies like 'Benny And Babloo' and 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana'. The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Zarina in Mirzapur and once again she will be seen again in Mirzapur 2.