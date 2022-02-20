The presence of the doctors is the beginning of many cure”, says Tushar Dalvi from Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI: "The presence of doctors is the beginning of many cures," says Tushar Dalvi, who is seen portraying the role of Sai Baba in Sony Entertainment Television's Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi. The current track of the show revolves around Dr. Savitri, (Sonal Vengurlekar), who comes as a blessing but is not very likeable by the residents of Shirdi. With time, it is Sai Baba who is instrumental in making everyone release that only a doctor is blessed with the power to save lives.



Sharing his views, Tushar Dalvi says, "Viewers will see how the villagers are adamant to see Dr. Savitri leave Shirdi but, it is Sai Baba who will help her and instil a sense of awareness in the minds of his people. He wants them to understand that while their faith in God is unparalleled, there are also selfless and exceptional doctors who only want to cure individuals and ease them off their pain and sufferings. I also believe that we should always be indebted to the doctors who are always ready to protect us or our loved ones directly or indirectly."



Adding on to this, he further said, " I just hope viewers can also learn something from this track and always pass on the kind words to the doctors."



The forthcoming track depicts how Sai Baba stands by Dr. Savitri and teaches everyone how to admire and be thankful for the job she does.



