As the pressure for the finale builds up, comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Lambacchiya leave the contestants in splits

19 Feb 2021 08:29 PM
MUMBAI: 2 days to the finale the pressure is at its peak with all the contestants wishing to be the one to hold the winner’s trophy, although trying to play it cool! Holding things within and having gone through various challenges throughout the game, it’s time for the contestants to put their best food forward.

Just when the contestants probably thought that it’s going to be a smooth road ahead, Rajkumar Rao enters the house and adds a new twist to the game. Leaving everyone shocked and shaken with his declaration, the scene has changed again.
 
Laughter Therapy seems to be the need of the hour for all the contestants. To add a kick of laughter to their otherwise stressful life, the laughter couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbhacchiya enter the house to have a fun banter with the contestants. Them being a funny couple with their own antiques and quirks, the contestants get into splits as Bharti and Harsh take a dig at them for their unique characteristics that has been the highlight of their journey inside the house.

From referring to Nikki as a crow because of her shrilling voice, to teasing Rahul and Rubina for their developing warmth and closeness towards the end of the show and tagging Abhinav as ‘Woh’ Bharti and Harsh didn’t leave a stone unturned to add their flavour to the show.

That being said, fights almost always seem inevitable inside the house and the contestants end up locking horns with each other towards the end.

