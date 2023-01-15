“The purpose behind all my songs and compositions till now is only my wife Sangeeta”, says Shankar Mahadevan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running singing reality show format that has been ruling the hearts of audiences for almost 3 decades. After introducing the world to talented powerhouses like Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravijani, Kunal Ganjawala, Sugandha Mishra, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, and Vaishali Mhade who have carved a name for themselves in the industry, Zee TV is giving some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the grandest stage once again with the 9th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. This season viewers are getting to watch a fresh panel of judges including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan guide the young singing sensation with Bharti Singh entertaining one and all as the host.

The top 6 contestants have become household names because of their talent and this weekend the viewers will surely have a gala time as the family members of all the contestants will be seen gracing the special episode – ‘Family Special’. While all the families of the contestants gave a special surprise to their respective singing prodigies and talked about their journey, Shankar Mahadevan also spoke about his special bond with his family and wife, Sangeeta. The legendary singer mentioned how the purpose behind all of his songs till now has always been his wife and he dedicates his journey to her.

Shankar Mahadevan mentioned, “I am very lucky that I have Sangeeta, Shivam and Siddharth as my family. The purpose behind all my songs and compositions till now is my wife Sangeeta. I have been married to her for almost 30 years now, and I have known her since I was 17 years old. It’s been more than 40 years of us, together, we have literally grown up. I still remember, we started dating when she was in 8th grade, and I was in 11th, and after a couple of years, we got married. Our journey has been amazing, my family is like my team. I really feel blessed to have a family like this where I can work and sing with my kids and spend time with my wife.”

While this beautiful story shared by Shankar Mahadevan will melt your heart, wait till you watch all the contestants meet their families during this episode!

