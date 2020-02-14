The recent MEMORIES of Anita Hassanandani will make you fall in love with her!

MUMBAI: Popularly known as Shagun from Star Plus' show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Anita Hassanandani has not only become a household name for the character she essays but also a source of inspiration for all those homemakers who are die-hard fans of Indian wear.

Now while she drops oodles of fashion inspiration through her on-screen characters be it her supernatural show Naagin or through her fictional show, there is something very fascinating about her. She is not only sexy but is incredibly cute and that is evident from her social media as she puts up pictures and captions in the same.

From her gym selfies to the foodie she is, her memories are worth visiting and since she is quite fond of travelling she has quite some pictures with her beau Rohit Reddy as well. What is so special about the pictures are the witty remarks and captions that she puts up and we are sure just like us, her followers also find her adorable!