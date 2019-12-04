Is this the right time for Prerna to EXPOSE Komolika in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii started with a love story of Anurag and Prerna.

There went through a lot of turbulence with facing problems in the form of Komolika and then Mr. Bajaj. Simultaneously, there has been no support from Mohini Basu which is making situations more complex.

Now, Komolika is back in the house but this time as Sonalika.

She has been exposed by Prerna but the latter has not disclosed her true identity to the Basus as she fears that Anurag’s memory problem might be affected. However, Sonalika laid a trap which did affect Prerna and her child to an extent.

With Sonalika turning so dangerous, don’t you think Prerna should reveal Komolika’s true identity in front of all?

Saloni Naidu shares, “She had to the very first time she got to know even if people believed her or not.”

Prakash Rathod, a student shared, “Indian daily soaps often drag content and Sonalika also has to have her share of problem creation. But I wonder how Anupam and Nivedita haven’t noticed a similairy of behavious between Sonalika and Komolika. Also, PRerna can atleast confront about the same to Anupam or Moloy!”

Mona Vaidya feels, “The show is going pretty steady and I am loving the build up. I am excited to see what Sonalika does next!”

What do you think?