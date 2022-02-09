The show is taking a 10 year leap: 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot

MUMBAI: Well here's some good news for all the "Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei" fans. The show will soon be taking a leap and the audience will get to see a grown-up, college-going Chikoo now. Sharing the details about the leap and the new lead, Simran Tomar, the producer duo Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot said that it was about time that the story moved into a new direction.

As per the recent track, Nupur is adamant on finding out whether the girl, who Sameer referred to as his daughter Archie, is their Archie or her Chikoo. But soon she will find out that it is indeed Chikoo and her long-lost daughter Payal.

Nilanjana said, "The story of Nupur (Paridhi Sharma) coming to know that Chikoo is her daughter couldn't be dragged further. We felt it was time. After the revelation, we have to change the story. We now want to explore the story of a grown-up Chikoo who grows up without parents, and we are taking a 10 year leap which starts with Chikoo in college, her ambitions of becoming a well known dancer and how she will achieve it. The leap will happen around Valentine's day. We will be setting up a new love story too."

The new track will show Chikoo, played by Simran, in her late teens, who is a plus-size girl and is body-shamed at her college, but she doesn't let that affect her dream of becoming a dancer.

"The show will now address this issue of body shaming and the triumph of a girl who doesn't need to change to suit societies norms for beauty and popularity. It's the journey of a plus-size girl who goes through a lot of body shaming and comes out stronger. Simran is a trained dancer herself, she has this lovely vibe about her and that's why we chose her," Herumb concluded.

Are you excited to see the show post the leap?