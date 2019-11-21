THIS is the SPECIAL name that Parth Samthaan has given Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan both shared screen space in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth essays the role of Anurag, and Hina essayed the role of Komolika, which is now played by Aamna Sharif.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

On the sets of Kasautii, Parth and Hina really got along well with each other, and now, they are good buddies. Well, recently for Pooja Banerjee’s birthday, we saw how Parth and Hina were enjoying themselves together.

Now, we came across a live video of Hina Khan where Parth also joined the live chat and called Hina 'chirkut', after which Hina asked her fans if they could help with some word in Marathi for Parth.

Well, there is no doubt that the two really share a good rapport with each other off-screen.

Check out the video below.