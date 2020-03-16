The star cast of ‘Prithviraj’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar grace the stage of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

MUMBAI: The fun and action will be soaring highthis weekend on COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ as the lead stars of the upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’ Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar arrive on stage to bring some extra ‘deewangi’ to the show. The viewers are in treat to witness some incredible moments as Akshay Kumar joins the juniors and their mothers on stage to dance with them to his signature hits.

The young contestants fill the dance floor with remarkable feats while performing on a medley of Akshay’s super-hit songs. Junior MD Raish’s performance on ‘Hari Har’ song from his upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’ staunchly impresses Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ as he says, “In three seconds you showed the audience what I have tried to show in three hours”. The show’s locking and popping star Anshika Dhara performs on his iconic song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. Her brilliant performance compels the judges and guests to get on stage themselves and shake a leg with the little prodigy. However, the real highlight of the show comes when Akshay Kumar, in an effort to loosen up Prateek Kumar Naik, plays a fun game of cards where the losing person gets their face splashed with water.

This weekend, all three captains Pratik Utekar, Sonali Kar and Tushar Shetty will also engage in a high energy dance battle and captain of the winning team gets to choose the first junior, who will make it to the top 6 of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’!

Witness this epic dance battle on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ this Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!