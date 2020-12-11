The Student Of The Year Star Sahil Anand gets a new photoshoot done indoors, and the pictures are droolworthy!

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Anand aka Anupam Sen Gupta recently got himself clicked inside his lavish apartment. The Student Of The Year actor who is no less than a chocolate boy of television gave us some major fashion goals. Let's have a quick sneak peak into his recent photoshoot pictures!

In the first look, Sahil can be seen wearing a black denim along with a black jacket and a same colour T-Shirt with a pair of black leather shoes. The Punjabi Munda is definitely looking like a super cool college going senior who has all the girls drool after him.

In the second picture, Sahil is seen wearing a military colour jacket and a black tee with black ripped denims. The Student of the year actor who is very fond of glasses can be seen wearing one and is looking like one of the reasons of the increasing global warming these days.

In the third picture, Sahil is seen wearing a red formal coat with a black Tee and ripped jeans with maroon shoes. As usual in this one too, he is seen wearing glares. Sahil perfectly strikes a balance between the formal and casual outfits and nails this look with utmost perfection!