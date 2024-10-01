The Timeless Tale of Lord Ram Unfolds in Sony Entertainment's Epic Saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

MUMBAI : This week, Sony Entertainment Television's epic saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ will see Lord Ram (Sujay Reu), the noble prince of Ayodhya, embark upon a captivating journey steeped in courage, self-discovery, and righteousness. After completing his education, viewers will witness the joyous reunion of Lord Ram and his father, King Dashrath (Arav Chowdharry). However, this reunion is fleeting, as Lord Ram and his loyal brother Lakshman (Basant Bhatt) are guided by sage Vishwamitra on a perilous quest to confront the dreaded Taadka, played by television actor, Ansha Sayed, while Bharat (Nikhlesh Rathore) and Shatrughan (Samarthya Gupta) depart to pursue further training.



Ansha Sayed, best known for portraying Sub-Inspector Purvi in C.I.D. will essay the role of Taadka, a powerful and feared demoness. The encounter with Taadka not only tests Lord Ram's martial prowess but also challenges his deeply ingrained values when confronted with the moral dilemma of battling a woman. Elaborating on the current story, Sujay Reu says “Sometimes, the hardest battles we face are not fought with weapons but with the conflicts within ourselves, testing the very essence of our values. Each step, each choice made, defines the path we tread. Shooting for the sequence wherein Lord Ram stands at the crossroads between duty and conscience, taught me that true strength lies not just in valour, but in the compassion that guides our actions. And as destiny weaves its intricate threads, it brings us closer to unforeseen encounters, unveiling the hidden depths of our purpose.”



Their journey further takes an unexpected turn as Sage Vishwamitra leads the brothers to the redemption of Ahilya, unfolding a narrative woven with threads of compassion, virtue, and transformative experiences. Along the way, they visit Mithila, where the splendid Swayamvar of Mata Sita (Prachi Bansal) is poised to unfold. Meanwhile, Sita, the princess of Mithila, captivated by the tales of Lord Ram's courage and compassion, eagerly awaits his arrival, nurturing a burgeoning hope to meet the valiant prince who has captured her heart from afar.



Prepare to immerse yourself in a tapestry of bravery, self-reflection, and the timeless allure of love, amidst the backdrop of this divine epic.



Shrimad Ramayan' is available for viewing only on Cable TV and DTH. Watch the show every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television

