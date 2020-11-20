The timing of the launch of Story 9 Months Ki is the best birthday gift I have received: Sukirti Kandpal

MUMBAI: An ideal birthday is when you do things you like, meet people you love, and make great memories. Actor Sukirti Kandpal, who is all set to make a comeback with the meaty role of Alia Shroff in the upcoming Sony Entertainment Teleivision show - Story 9 Months Ki, will have a special birthday this time (November 20th). The show offers various shades of emotions, and more importantly a strong and progressive narrative on single motherhood through IFV (In Vitro Fertilization).

Alia Shroff represents today's girl, who has not only planned all things in her life but also executed them and is a successful businesswoman at the age of 30. She is independent & strong-willed and has always done everything according to her meticulous plans, and so, she decides to have a baby through IVF after a failed marriage.

Sukirti Kandpal, who essays the powerful character of Alia Shroff feels that the timing of the launch of the show is an ideal gift one could ever ask for. She said, “Birthdays are special occasions when you want to enjoy the day, spend time with loved ones, and sometimes, make monumental decisions in life. For me, one such decision has been signing up for my new role. I am so glad that the timing of the launch of Story 9 Months Ki is the best birthday gift I have received this year. The show is all set to raise the bar with progressive storytelling on the small screen and is talking about a strong subject like IVF and a woman’s choice to become a parent on her own. This role and the show is very close to my heart, and the timing couldn’t have been better. My family and friends are excited to see me play the role of Alia Shroff. They are happy for me and are looking forward to my new show. I feel blessed to be part of such a special show like Story 9 Months Ki.”

Adding to this, she said, “As for my birthday, I have taken the day off from shoot and will spend some quality time with my family and in the company of my loved ones.”

