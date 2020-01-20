The top 4 contestants Asim, Shehnaaz, Siddarth and Rashami of Bigg Boss 13 were in one team

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these

days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week

extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their

name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

One of the USP of the serial is that the contestants are really playing the game very well and the contestants are really giving very good contents to the show.

Now if you’ll remember there was task on Kurkure Kurkure where in one team you had the top most strong contestant in one team, that was Asim, Siddarth, Shehnaaz and Rashami.

Now the fans want to see them together once again, and termed them as the top 4 contestants of the bigg boss house.

Well, there is no doubt that these 4 can be the finalist of the show, and if they join hands together, then there can be nothing stopping them.

Check the post below :