The triangle of love!

MUMBAI:A lot of TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Imlie and even in forthcoming shows Ishq mein Ghayal and Joonooniyat, have love triangles as the part of their storyline. These are what grab eyeballs, say celebrities.

Mitaali Nag :

For any story to work, it is important to play on human emotions. Love, loss, hurt, jealousy, anger, these are strong emotions which every human being goes through in life. Whether it is cinema, TV or even web series, if the hero and heroine are away, the audience wants to see them together. And if the separation is because of a third person, it’s always better because then you have the villain and the vamp. People always like to watch good over evil kind of stories and if the evil is in human form, on a lighter note, the audience gets someone to abuse. But Jokes apart, love is a very powerful emotion, but jealousy tops it. Love combined with jealousy is a sure shot hit.

Hansa Singh :

Love is the essence of our life. It’s essential. No matter how strong we are but we all need that Understanding, caring , loving partner who acknowledges you. So in life or in serials, we see the surge of triangle love angels. Now they get TRP’ so they are there, But why are they accepted by the masses ? Because they see themselves in it. Where there is pure love, it will be lapped by one and all, making the other person a baddie even if the baddie has love, but it may be not pure. Well that’s for the screenplay and story to get more TRP , eyeballs. It's all about love and acknowledgement in life.

Subuhii Joshii:

I think no one understands a simple love story. But honestly there is no simple love story. There is always some problem in every story . And that's why people like to watch it. If you show it directly without any issue, I think no one will be interested in watching it. I think it's still very popular and safe because they know everyone is going to watch it. Though everyone knows what's going to happen in the end, the hero heroine are going to be together, the sequence is already set for every love story but still people like it. Everyone likes drama and little drama never kills anyone. I think that's why it is popular and safe. And I think unless there is no villain in the story, how will the hero become a hero? That's why the love triangle angle remains completely safe. And that's why makers like that concept and will still continue to make it and people will still watch it and love it.