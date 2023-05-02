The triangle of love!

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 17:00
The triangle of love!

MUMBAI:A lot of TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Imlie and even in forthcoming shows Ishq mein Ghayal and Joonooniyat, have love triangles as the part of their storyline. These are what grab eyeballs, say celebrities.

Mitaali Nag :
For any story to work, it is important to play on human emotions. Love, loss, hurt, jealousy, anger, these are strong emotions which every human being goes through in life. Whether it is cinema, TV or even web series, if the hero and heroine are away, the audience wants to see them together. And if the separation is because of a third person, it’s always better because then you have the villain and the vamp. People always like to watch good over evil kind of stories and if the evil is in human form, on a lighter note, the audience gets someone to abuse. But Jokes apart, love is a very powerful emotion, but jealousy tops it. Love combined with jealousy is a sure shot hit.

Hansa Singh :
Love is the essence of our life. It’s essential. No matter how strong we are but we all need that Understanding, caring , loving partner who acknowledges you.  So in life or in serials, we see the surge of triangle love angels.  Now they get TRP’ so they are there, But why are they accepted by the masses ? Because they see themselves in it. Where there is pure love, it will be lapped by one and all, making the other person a baddie even if the baddie has love, but it may be not pure. Well that’s for the screenplay and story to get more TRP , eyeballs. It's all about love and acknowledgement in life.  

Subuhii Joshii:
I think no one understands a simple love story. But honestly there is no simple love story. There is always some problem in every story . And that's why people like to watch it. If you show it directly without any issue, I think no one will be interested in watching it. I think it's still very popular and safe because they know everyone is going to watch it. Though everyone knows what's going to happen in the end, the hero heroine are going to be together, the sequence is already set for every love story but still people like it. Everyone likes drama and little drama never kills anyone. I think that's why it is popular and safe. And I think unless there is no villain in the story, how will the hero become a hero? That's why the love triangle angle remains completely safe. And that's why makers like that concept and will still continue to make it and people will still watch it and love it.

 

TV shows like Anupamaa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Udaariyaan Kumkum Bhagya Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Imlie and even in forthcoming shows Ishq mein Ghayal and Joonooniya tellychakkkart
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq
MUMBAI:Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who has been roped in to play the the role of Maya Costa in Dear Ishq produced by...
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
MUMBAI: Actress Niyati Fatnani is all set to play the part of Asmita Roy in Dear Ishq , produced by Yash and Mamta...
Sumbul doesn’t have any fans, she has a ‘Family’: Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI:Actress Sumbul Touqeer is currently winning many hearts in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by none other...
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!
MUMBAI: Producer Binaiferr Kohli says that despite competition and hurdles at work, she makes sure to enjoy what she...
The triangle of love!
MUMBAI:A lot of TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Kumkum...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “Whichever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it“, Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Juno
Exclusive! “Whichever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it“, Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Junooniyatt and what to expect from the show
Shambhavi Singh is happy to work with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: He is a true leader, to be a part of his world
Shambhavi Singh is happy to work with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal
Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside
Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hera Mishra aka Ruhi shares a special bond with her Poppy aka Harshad Chopda, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hera Mishra aka Ruhi shares a special bond with her Poppy aka Harshad Chopda, here’s proof
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip: reveals a bad habit about her
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip; reveals a bad habit about her
Exclusive! Aarohi teary eyed seeing Abhimanyu talking about Neil to Ruhi, Neil’s birthday sneak peek inside
Exclusive! Aarohi gets teary eyed seeing Abhimanyu talking about Neil to Ruhi; Neil’s birthday sneak peek inside