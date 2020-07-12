There are so many things to do and new doors to open- Arhaan Behll

MUMBAI: Arhaan Behll says it's important to take breaks to improve the quality of work. He says he has focussed on the positive side of the lockdown and used it to unwind himself.

"For me, breaks are important for quality work. You get time to look around, unwind and fix yourself before you start off again. Also, to live and encash what you have earned (not just money). I look at the current crisis in this light. This is one positive side of it I focussed on. There are so many things to do and new doors to open that there is no time to get stultified. I rather sometimes feel that there should be more hours in a day for it to move swiftly," he said.

Arhaan further said that the industry they are in doesn't work on the 'Sunday is a holiday' principle and added, "I have never seen and followed a six-day a week pattern. There are no Sundays for actors. As exhausting as it sounds, when we are doing a project, we sometimes shoot seamless for days, without even a single day off. TV industry requires a lot of hard work and patience and you have to give your best on a daily basis"

Arhaan made his acting debut with "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya" on Star Plus. He was also seen in "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" . He is currently seen playing Kabir Khan in "Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!" . Arhaan is a talented actor who hails from Ajmer and chooses to be low profile. Well Arhaan seeing you we always feel like saying the show must go on!