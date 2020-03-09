There is no question of men being the hero on TV, says producer Binaifer Kohli

MUMBAI: Every day should be Women’s Day, says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaifer Kohli, whose shows Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain are also on air currently. The producer says that on TV, women characters have always been strong and will continue to be so. “On TV, the hero is the woman, there is no question of men being the hero. My favourite women characters are many of the iconic characters from our shows. Angoori from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is amazing. The way she keeps everyone together, the way she keeps everyone bonded, always striving to be the best. Chandramukhi Chautala from F.I.R, Madam from May I come In Madam, Ellaichi from Jiaji Chhat Par Hain and dadi from Happu Ki ultan Paltan!” she says.

Women have always been known to multi-task, however, they are really gone crossed expectations today, says Binaifer. “Women today are something else, they manage the house, they go on shoots, they take care of the kids, they even have small businesses on the side. It’s great the way that women are going. More kudos to women,” she says.

The producer adds that now even films have strong women characters. “There are many movies now which are at par with Mother India, which is the only woman-centric movie that I can remember. But now we have Queen, Manikarnika, Chappak,” she says.