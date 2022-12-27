There’s a Happy Reunion in the upcoming track of Parineetii? Check out as Pari finds her way back to Rajeev and Neeti

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that out viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We know that Parineet is taken by Rakesh and tries to marry her forcibly.

However, looks like Pari will soon find her way back to Rajeev and Neeti.

Check it out!

According to this video, we see a happy reunion of the trio and hope that all ends well for Parineet.

However, looks like Ankur Verma, Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra had a fun time shooting these scenes!

Meanwhile on Parineetii, we know that Rakesh has Parineet and wants to marry her against her will. Pari is very scared and wants to escape and not be tied to Rakesh. On the other side, Neeti and Rajeev try their best to find Pari and lodge a complaint against Rakesh but his father is a powerful man.

Meanwhile, Rakesh is preparing for his wedding with Pari and she hides away from him in the same room. It will be very interesting to see if Parineet is able to escape. Neeti too is firm that she will do anything to find Pari.

