There should be more shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Patiala Babes on television!

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that the television medium entertains a majority of us. From kitchen politics to saas–bahu dramas, various genres are enjoyed by different sections of the audience.

However, with changing times and the evolution of the digital medium, the makers have also upped the narratives with stronger concepts. People now want to watch shows that are closer to reality and also a visual delight. To name a few, there are projects like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Patiala Babes that redefine entertainment. They are easy to connect with and are showcase relatable and realistic situations.

Patiala Babes encapsulates the bond between a mother and a daughter wherein the latter gives wings to her mother and helps her look at life in another light. It is an endearing story. Meanwhile, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will focus on a father and daughter's equation and the changing dynamics of their relationship.

Such shows coming on television does prove that the medium is evolving! What’s your take?