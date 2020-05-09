There will be a complete new pattern of shoots: Sharad Malhotra on life after the lockdown

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra recently spoke to a media portal about how the lockdown has been for him. The actor also shared his views on the impact of the lockdown on TV industry. Here are excerpts.

What are you missing the most during the lockdown?

I am missing being in front of the camera.

How are you utilising your time?

There are so many things which I had not done past so many years, basic things like staying at home, cleaning my house- so I am doing all of that now. I wash dishes, mop floor- it is tiring as aadat nahi hai but somewhere accha bhi lag raha hai. I take my dog for a walk. I am reading a lot of books and also writing some interesting stuff.

Who is handling kitchen duties?

I don't enter that space because if I will enter, I may not get food to eat. Ripci is handling it very well. I seriously didn't know my wife can cook so well because she is a working woman and keeps travelling. But ever since the lockdown has been announced, she is cooking fabulous food.

Have you been reconnecting to people you had lost touch with?

Yes! You won't believe but I have called so many people and spoke to them with whom I had not connected for so many years for various reasons. But now when I have time in my hand and also a realisation how important life is, I reconnected with all and it made me feel so good. I guess now when this lockdown will open, we will have a different world.

Your first wedding anniversary just went by. How did you guys celebrate?

We had planned to go Maldives for our first wedding anniversary and just when we zeroed down on the tickets, lock down was announced. I really wanted to go Maldives as I have heard its a beautiful place. Somehow whenever I have had a chance to visit it, things didn't workout due to my busy schedule. But it's okay, we were together and celebrated at home. Ripci made some amazing food and baked a cake. So, my first anniversary is something I will remember always.

Where do you see the TV industry post this lockdown?

I think after the lockdown, there will be a complete new pattern of shoots. There are already so many shows which have gone off-air due to this lockdown and many which may not air even after the shoot resumes because economy has hit us really bad overall. The one who can afford, they may go ahead with their current shows, rest may come up with new concepts, designed in an unimaginable way. I guess writers will have so much content to write. Every single person has his own story during this lockdown.

Will you feel safe shooting on the sets?

As an actor, I want precautions to be taken on the sets because we have to work in close proximity with our co-stars and production team. Like for an example, hero and heroine can't say that we will not hug each other if the script demands.

Credits: SpotboyE