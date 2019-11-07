These 5 bridal looks of Television actresses are perfect for coming wedding season

MUMBAI: The wedding season has kick-started and we all are witnessing lots of marriages taking place. Marriage being an important day for any girl is all about getting decked up in beautiful outfits and live the special day to the fullest.

While most of the would-be brides will be in a dilemma as to what to wear for the big day, we have jotted some coolest options for you. We all must have seen how our favourite TV actresses got ready for the reel life wedding and looked every bit beautiful. Well, these actresses have given us major bride goals and all those who want to opt for the same bridal look can definitely follow these stunning divas.

So, here’s a list of top 5 reel life brides of the small screen whose look you can steal for your big day.

1. Dipika Kakar in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Dipika is currently in news since the time she shared her beautiful bridal look from her show. From her amazing bright red lehenga to her exquisite jewellery, Dipika has definitely set new trends for the brides.

2. Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi donned a perfect marwadi bridal look for her reel life wedding and looked every bit gorgeous. Shivangi opted for a heavy gold neckpiece and her signature nose ring added more charm to her beauty. Her wedding look was quite in trend.

3. Hina Khan Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika nailed it like a pro. Her looks were one of the major highlights of the show. Hina stunned everyone with her Bengali bridal look which was extremely beautiful and unique. Hina’s look is definitely for those brides who want to try something different for their wedding day.

4. Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh

The actress not only wowed everyone with her terrific performance but also stunned with her bridal look. Jennifer looked every bit gorgeous in a gold and maroon lehenga and kept her look simple but elegant with some finest jewellery pieces. Jen’s subtle bridal avatar definitely gained her lots of praises.

5. Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

The actress, who shot to fame from this show, stunned everyone as a Bengali bride for her reel life wedding. Dressed in a traditional red bridal Bengali saree and jewellery, Jennifer looked resplendent. She is the epitome of beauty and all the would-be Bengali brides can go for the same look for the D-day!

What do you think about these beautiful divas and their bridal looks? Which one would you like to opt for? Tell us in the comments.