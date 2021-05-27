These actresses refused the role of Gehna in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Gehna, Anant, and Kanak, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Gehna as a character is very innocent and gullible and that connects her to the audience.

But did you know that before the makers finalized Sneha Jain for the role, it was offered to a few actresses who refused?

Here is the list of actresses who refused the role of Gehna.

1. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi was offered the role of Gehna but she refused the role owing to some prior commitments.

Kanchi Singh

Kanchi was also offered the role but she rejected it as she doesn’t want to do any television serials as of now.

Bhoomika Mirchandani

Bhoomika had auditioned for the role, but then later on, things didn’t click between her and the makers. Thus, she didn’t do the role.

Preetika Rao

Preetika was offered the role of Gehna but she refused the role as she is on a break from television.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi was offered the role of Gehna but she didn’t accept the offer as she didn’t want to do a family drama.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Sneha Jain, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Gehna the way she did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

