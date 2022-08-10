These are the actresses who almost played the role of Rajjo in the Star Plus show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Rajjo is immensely loved by the audience. It is produced by Bits and Bots media. The audience seems to like Arjun and Rajjo’s pair on-screen. The plot is about an aspiring athlete from a village and a businessman meeting each other amid a calamity and gradually falling for each other. However, they have to deal with societal boundaries to be together.

Celesti Bairagey plays the titular character and Rajveer Singh plays the male lead Arjun Thakur. The audience loves the two and their chemistry.

Even though it is almost impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Rajjo, there were other actresses who were considered for the roles before Celesti Bairagey.

Check out the list of actors who almost played the role of Rajjo here:

Avneet Kaur: She was one of the first ones to get approached for the show, but she could not do it, as she wanted to focus on other projects.

Ashnoor Kaur: She is quite the popular face, and very much in demand with major productions, and she already has a lot of projects, which is why she said no.

Roshni Wali: She is another popular face that was approached but could not do the show because of some of her prior commitments.

4.Anushka Sen: She was also approached by the maker, who is another popular TV actor, but she could not do the show, because she is making her K-drama debut.

Eventually, Celesti Bairagey was selected for the role after she gave an audition for the show. Fans have fallen in love with Rajveer and Celesti’s chemistry.

