These are the actresses who almost played the role of Rajjo in the Star Plus show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

Even though it is almost impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Rajjo, there were other actresses who were considered for the roles before Celesti Bairagey.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 00:19
These are the actresses who almost played the role of Rajjo in the Star Plus show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Rajjo is immensely loved by the audience. It is produced by Bits and Bots media. The audience seems to like Arjun and Rajjo’s pair on-screen. The plot is about an aspiring athlete from a village and a businessman meeting each other amid a calamity and gradually falling for each other. However, they have to deal with societal boundaries to be together.

Celesti Bairagey plays the titular character and Rajveer Singh plays the male lead Arjun Thakur. The audience loves the two and their chemistry.

ALSO READ: Rajjo: Exclusive! Arjun begs Rajjo to take him back!

Even though it is almost impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Rajjo, there were other actresses who were considered for the roles before Celesti Bairagey.

Check out the list of actors who almost played the role of Rajjo here:

Avneet Kaur: She was one of the first ones to get approached for the show, but she could not do it, as she wanted to focus on other projects.

Ashnoor Kaur: She is quite the popular face, and very much in demand with major productions, and she already has a lot of projects, which is why she said no.

Roshni Wali: She is another popular face that was approached but could not do the show because of some of her prior commitments.

4.Anushka Sen: She was also approached by the maker, who is another popular TV actor, but she could not do the show, because she is making her K-drama debut.

Eventually, Celesti Bairagey was selected for the role after she gave an audition for the show. Fans have fallen in love with Rajveer and Celesti’s chemistry.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Rajjo: Exclusive! Arjun hands divorce papers to Rajjo, sets her free!

Rajjo udti ka naam rajjo Arjun Mamta Rajveer Singh Gungun Upari Celesti Bairagey Maleeka R Ghai Siddharth Vasudev Suraj Bharadwaj Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 00:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hot! Radhika Seth looks ravishing in white, take a look
MUMBAI:Radhika Seth is a YouTuber and a social media influencer. She made her acting debuted with Call My Agent:...
Stunning! Mira Rajput looks absolutely gorgeous in ethnic, take a look
MUMBAI:Mira Rajput is the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Rajput came into the limelight when she tied the knot...
Bhumi Pednekar sets sister goals with sibling Samiksha Pednekar, take a look at these pictures
MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is an actress who appears in Hindi films. After working as an assistant casting director at Yash...
These are the actresses who almost played the role of Rajjo in the Star Plus show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Rajjo is immensely loved by the audience. It is produced by Bits and Bots media. The audience seems...
Hot! Kunal Kapoor looks extremely desirable in these shirtless looks, check out the pictures here
MUMBAI:Kunal Kapoor is an actor, model, film producer, writer, entrepreneur and co-founder of Ketto Online Crowdfunding...
Recent Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Manav Gohil reveals that these roles would be very challenging for him to play
Exclusive! Manav Gohil reveals that these roles would be very challenging for him to play
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets inside
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets insideBhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets inside
Neil Bhatt opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein completing 2 years, says, “Whenever good people come together, the result
Neil Bhatt opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completing 2 years, says, “Whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile"
Ayesha Singh Aka Sai talks recalls Neil Bhatt’s support and say, “My co-actors have been a big part of it, especially Neil Sir,
Ayesha Singh Aka Sai talks recalls Neil Bhatt’s support and say, “My co-actors have been a big part of it, especially Neil Sir, it has been a beautiful journey with him, I think he was more excited for me at points than I was” as Ghum Hai Kiskey Ki Pyaar
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals the best reward she has got while playing Pakhi, deets inside
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals the best reward she has got while playing Pakhi, deets inside
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat to grace the show