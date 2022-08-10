These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap

Post the leap and the announcement that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar would be leaving the show, viewers have been wondering who among the cast would be continuing in the show. So these are the actors from the present cast who will be retained in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 18:59
MUMBAI: As it was reported earlier, one of the most loved TV shows these days – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 – is all set to say goodbye to the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The reason for them leaving the show is due to the fact that the show is about to take a leap, and the actors felt that it was time to leave. So now from the present cast, these are the members who will be retained in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor

Nandini Kapoor is the stepmother of Ram, and it feels like it goes without saying that Shubhaavi’s character has a lot of scope post the leap.

Ajay Nagrath aka Aditya Shekhawat

Ajay plays the character of Ram's best friend in the show, and is also one of the most prominent parts of the storyline. He is now apparently working on his character’s new look on the show with a set of fashion designers and make-up artistes.

Abhinav Kapoor aka Vikrant

The actor plays another character who is also Ram Kapoor's best friend who stands with him no matter what may come. Abhinav is also working on his character's new look.

Alefia Kapadia aka Sara

Alefia plays the character of Abhinav's girlfriend on the show. Fans are happy to hear that she will also continue in the show, and they love her relationship with Priya (Disha).

Aanchal Khurana aka Brinda

Aanchal’s character is paired opposite Ajay Nagrath. She is someone who has always supported Ram. She would even try to come up with ways to reunite Ram and Priya.





