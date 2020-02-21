THESE are the mentors of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television will give a platform to talent between 15 to 30 years of age through India’s Best Dancer. Slated to air this month, the show is a weekend property.

Renowned dance maestros Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora Khan form the judge's panel, and comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will host the show. The show will have 12 mentors from the dance industry to groom the talent that gets selected.

The choreographers who will mentors are Aishwarya Radhakrishnan, who was last seen in Nach Baliye as Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's choreographer, Super Dancer Chapter 3 fame Pratik Utekar, Tushar Shetty, and Anuradha.

