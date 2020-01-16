These are the similarities between Jethalal of TMKOC and Selena Gomez

MUMBIA: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on TV. Recently,the residents of Gokuldham Society celebrated a memorable Lohri with Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill. He had been invited as a special guest by Tapu sena to be part of the first-ever Lohri celebrations at Gokuldham Society. Jassie Gill made them dance to his popular numbers and also sang a special Lohri song.

The comedy show has been running for a long time, and will be completing 12 years later in the year. Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, is the most famous character on the show, but did you know he has a Selena Gomez connection?

A Selena Gomez fan made a whole thread comparing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal to Selena and finding similarities between the two. We are baffled, to say the least. A Twitter account named @selg_stan made several collages comparing similarities between Jethalal and Selena Gomez. The caption of the posts read, 'Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare.' The thread is a compilation of all the times Selena and Jethalal resembled each other. Take a look at it.

Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare pic.twitter.com/NXWyIWwV3w — rahul is rare (@selg_stan) January 14, 2020

