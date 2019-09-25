‘THESE’ are the WOMEN Parth Samthaan has DATED!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television today. Having starred in shows like MTV Webbed and Kaisi Hai Yaarian, he has a massive fan following among the youth. And soon, he came a step forward to make a place in the hearts of the household audience through Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Anurag Basu.



Many women fell for this chocolate boy right from the time he made his debut!



Let’s take a look at all the women who have been a part of his journey and life.



This was just after Parth had started his career. He even confirmed his relationship with Disha Patani, who is now a Bollywood face. But later, it was revealed that Disha found evidence of Parth cheating on her.







Being linked to fellow co-stars is not rare in the industry. We do not know how true it is, but rumours were rife that Parth and his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes were infatuated with each other.







What is your take on Parth and his alleged relationships?