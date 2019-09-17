These Bollywood celebrities to be a part of Maniesh Paul’s quiz show for Zee TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Zee TV's upcoming Bollywood quiz game show.



We exclusively reported about Maniesh Paul being roped in to host the show, which is titled Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul.



Apart from Manish, Balraj Syal, Monalisa, and Ali Asgar will also be a part of the project.



The format of the show revolves around Maniesh Paul testing the actors on their knowledge of Bollywood.



Now, we have information on the list of celebrities who will be seen on the show.



As per our sources, the show has a stellar line up of celebrities with crackling combinations like Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon, Badshah and Diljit, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Saif and Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, among others.



Needless to say, the starry experience topped up with Maniesh’s humour will surely make the show super entertaining.



Are you excited to watch Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.