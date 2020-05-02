THESE contestants bagged the winner's trophy of Roadies

MUMBAI: MTV's Roadies is one of the most popular youth-based shows of our nation. The show has witnessed many unleashing their adventurous side by doing various tasks. The one who survives till the end is declared as the winner.

Roadies is not just a show but a platform to step into the entertainment world. Today a lot of contestants from the show are successful stars of Bollywood and television and have come a long way in their career.

The show has successfully completed 17 seasons with the 18th one being currently aired on the small screens.

So, as we are talking about the most favourite show of the viewers, let's have a look at all the winners till date.

1. Roadies season 1

Rannvijay Singh emerged as the first-ever winner of the show. The show aired its first season in the year 2003.

2. Roadies season 2

The first season worked and inspired to go for the second one in the year 2004 which was won by Ayushmann Khurana.

3. Roadies season 3

The third season of the show which aired in 2005 saw Parul Shahi as the winner who took away 3,60,000 rupees with Hero Honda Karizma bike.

4. Roadies season 4

Anthony Yeh won the title of season 4 which happened in the year 2006.

5. Roadies 5.0

This season saw Ashutosh Kaushik as the winner who went on to bag the trophy as well as 2,30,000. This season aired in the year 2006.

6. Roadies Hell Down Under (season 6)

The show aired from 2008-2009 and saw Nauam Sait bagging the trophy.

7. Roadies 7: Deadly sins and one wild safari

Anwar Syed became the winner of the seventh season by defeating everyone.

8. Roadies 8: Shortcut to hell

Aanchal Khurana became the winner of season 8 in the year 2011.

9. Roadies 9: Everything or nothing

Vikas Khoker won the show with whopping prize money of 6,17,000 in the year 2012.

10. Roadies X: Battle for glory

Palak Johal became the winner, and she was the most entertaining in the show.

11. Roadies XI: Ride for respect

Nikhil Sachdeva managed to win the show with a prize amount of 3,20,000.

12. Roadies 12: Your road, Your gang

Prince Narula emerged as the winner giving a tough competition to many and won the season 12 in 2015.

14. Roadies 14: Your gang, Your glory

Balraj Singh Khera became the winner of the 14th season.

15. Roadies Rising

Shweta Mehta was the third female to bag the show's trophy.

16. Roadies Xtreme

Kashish Thakur went on to bag the winner's trophy of the 16th season which happened in the year 2018.

17. Roadies: Real heroes

The year 2019 saw the 17th season of Roadies where Arun Sharma emerged as the winner.

The 18th season of Roadies: Revolution is currently being aired and the winner is yet to be announced as the show has not ended yet.

