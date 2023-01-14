These divas from Imlie gather for a Social Media Trend; check out their killer moves

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

The actors often get together for some fun recreation videos on social media and this time, the divas of Imlie have surprised us with their kickass performance!

We can see Megha Chakraborty, Hetal Yadav and Saumya Saraswatt in this video and they are grooving to a popular track!

Check out the fun video!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Currently, Chini tries hard to regain Atharva’s trust by making him jealous.

So Chini makes a grand scheme, as suggested by Choti Maa, to make Atharva beg for forgiveness for humiliating her. Chini proposes to Abhishek to make Atharva jealous as he sees her in someone else’s arms.

Chini's plan to make Atharva jealous and go back to her gets ruined when Athrava proposes to Imlie instead. Imlie and Atharva's romance takes a new turn as Chini is now running behind Atharva, meanwhile he resolves to earn Imlie's trust and love.

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkarar