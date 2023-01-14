These divas from Imlie gather for a Social Media Trend; check out their killer moves

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. We can see Megha Chakraborty, Hetal Yadav and Saumya Saraswatt in this video and they are grooving to a popular track!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 17:45
These divas from Imlie gather for a Social Media Trend; check out their killer moves

MUMBAI :   Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Exclusive! Imlie: Atharva feels a connection with Chini, Imlie gets close to the truth of the fire accident

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

The actors often get together for some fun recreation videos on social media and this time, the divas of Imlie have surprised us with their kickass performance!

We can see Megha Chakraborty, Hetal Yadav and Saumya Saraswatt in this video and they are grooving to a popular track!

Check out the fun video!

 

 

What do you think of their bonding?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Currently, Chini tries hard to regain Atharva’s trust by making him jealous.

So Chini makes a grand scheme, as suggested by Choti Maa, to make Atharva beg for forgiveness for humiliating her. Chini proposes to Abhishek to make Atharva jealous as he sees her in someone else’s arms.

Chini's plan to make Atharva jealous and go back to her gets ruined when Athrava proposes to Imlie instead. Imlie and Atharva's romance takes a new turn as Chini is now running behind Atharva, meanwhile he resolves to earn Imlie's trust and love.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini plays another game with Atharva

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkarar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Take a look at how Ankit Gupta got into his new character ‘Jahan’ for Color's new show Junooniyat
MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.Ankit Gupta, who played the role of...
Exclusive! Priyanka Aacharya to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba humiliated by Angad in front of everyone
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone titled fighter has been the talk of the town ever since...
Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Rasika Dugal
MUMBAI: Rasika Dugal is an actress known for her roles in several Indian movies and television shows. She made her...
Recent Stories
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Priyanka Aacharya to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
Exclusive! Priyanka Aacharya to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behavior towards her father and tells Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behavior towards her father and tells Sumbul Touqeer Khan that she doesn’t have a voice of her own in the game
Aishwarya Khare aka Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakhsmi shares a picture with The SWEETEST member of the Khare family, check out
Aishwarya Khare aka Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakhsmi shares a picture with The SWEETEST member of the Khare family, check out
Exclusive! Baal Shiv’s Saachi Tiwari roped in for Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!
Exclusive! Baal Shiv’s Saachi Tiwari roped in for Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!
Exclusive! Yashasvi Prajapati roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar
Exclusive! Yashasvi Prajapati roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar
Exclusive! Roneisha Sharma and Kavirr Amoli roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar
Exclusive! Roneisha Sharma and Kavirr Amoli roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar