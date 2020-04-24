These famous TV star reveals about how Sachin Tendulkar inspires them

MUMBAI: Roop Durgapal : Sachin Tendulkar isn't called master blaster or God of cricket for no reason. He has been one of the greatest cricketers that India has ever had. Being an ardent cricket fan, I was deeply inspired by his quote, "People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones".

Puru Chibber: "Chase your dreams but make sure you don't find shortcuts," said Sachin. He has always inspired to live the dream keeping a faith and trust over ourselves. There is no short cut, we have to always work hard.

Kunal Jaisingh: "Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true," sachin said. He teaches us to not give up anyday. We should not worry about failures, but need to worry about the chances we miss when we even don’t even try it out.

Shubhangi Atre: "A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years." His inspirational word helped me to make my opportunity my success.

Adnan Khan : Sachin successful life does inspires everyone. The most important thing we learn is success dont comes easy to us. Luck is a dividend of sweat. The more we sweat, the luckier we get and successful we became. He qoutes, "The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly."

Mahika Sharma: “At least with me, the match starts much, much earlier than the actual match,” Sachin Tendulkar said. I'm inspired by him to practice and do my homework before getting into anything. Seriously it brings success.