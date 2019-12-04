News

These Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actors to share a screen-space together

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: There are some television shows which will remain in our hearts forever and ever. And one of those shows is MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

And guess what?

Two actors from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan are set to share a screen-space together.

We are talking about actors Abhishek Malik and Kishwer Merchant!

Abhishek is part of Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. And now, as reported by us, Kishwer will be entering the show to play the role of Nishi Sippy.

On sharing the screen space together again, Abhishek shared a post. Take a look!


 
