News

These MEMES of Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will leave you in SPLITS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 01:27 PM

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani, who become world famous with her portrayal as Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, has been away from the show for a long time now. And she will probably not return to the show, according to reports.

However, she is extremely missed by her fans and the ardent lovers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, so much that there are memes being made by netizens. The memes just show how much they adore Dayaben and everything they loved about her.

Let’s browse through some of the hilarious ones shared by situational comedy lovers.

Show your love for Dayaben in the comments below!

Tags > Dayaben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ram Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff on...

Ram Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff on the sets of Dance+
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa

past seven days