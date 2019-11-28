These MEMES of Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani, who become world famous with her portrayal as Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, has been away from the show for a long time now. And she will probably not return to the show, according to reports.

However, she is extremely missed by her fans and the ardent lovers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, so much that there are memes being made by netizens. The memes just show how much they adore Dayaben and everything they loved about her.

Let’s browse through some of the hilarious ones shared by situational comedy lovers.

Show your love for Dayaben in the comments below!