These pictures of Karan Wahi with his ladylove prove they are one romantic couple

04 Jan 2020 04:06 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is popularly known for his debut show Remix where he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia and won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills and chocolate boy looks. The actor has come a long way in his career.

Apart from Karan's professional life, his personal life has always been a major talk of the town. We all know the actor is currently dating Uditi Singh and their social media PDA says it all. Karan has posted several pictures with his ladylove on his Instagram handle which we can't afford to miss.

The actor is madly in love with the beautiful lady and the pictures posted by Karan are a proof.

Take a look at Karan and Uditi's pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can I buy u a Drink ? @uditisinghh



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Iam in love with the shape of U @uditisinghh



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@uditisinghh



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Holidays... @uditisinghh @sehban_azim



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy people Happy picture @uditisinghh



Don't they make a great couple?

On the work front, Karan has been a part of several popular shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has been a part of several reality shows and also hosted many of them.

What do you think about Karan and Uditi's jodi? Tell us in the comment section below.

