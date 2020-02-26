These pictures of Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra make them the most loved jodi on screen

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra’s chemistry on Sanjivani has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The duo’s chemistry is been loved by the audiences and the viewers are loving their on screen pair.

One of the main reasons why Surbhi and Gaurav’s pairing is loved so much is because of the sweet friendship and connection they share off-screen and that can be seen in the videos that are shared by the actors.

From making pakodas with each other to having some funny videos, the two have become the fans favourite.

No Surbhi took to her Instagram account and shared some candid pictures with Gaurav Chopra and we are not getting over with these two.

Surbhi is sees well dressed with white midriff cut kurta, and blue denim, while Gaurav was in formals and they looked absolutely adorable as they posed for a few candids. Surbhi posted the pictures with the caption, “This Calm Sweet Soul is a delight to work with.. So much suave .. so much learning & lessons Thank you GC for the joyride every day???? #sanjivani #drishani #nvsingh #swipeleft These candid have my heart”

Check out the post below: