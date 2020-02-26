News

These pictures of Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra make them the most loved jodi on screen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 05:56 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra’s chemistry on Sanjivani has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.  The duo’s chemistry is been loved by the audiences and the viewers are loving their on screen pair. 

One of the main reasons why Surbhi and Gaurav’s pairing is loved so much is because of the  sweet friendship and connection they share off-screen and that can be seen in the videos that are shared by the actors. 

From making pakodas with each other to having some funny videos, the two have become the fans favourite. 

No Surbhi took to her Instagram account and shared some candid pictures with Gaurav Chopra and we are not getting over with these two. 

Surbhi is sees well dressed with white midriff cut kurta, and blue denim, while Gaurav was in formals and they looked absolutely adorable as they posed for a few candids. Surbhi posted the pictures with the caption, “This Calm Sweet Soul is a delight to work with.. So much suave .. so much learning & lessons Thank you GC for the joyride every day???? #sanjivani #drishani #nvsingh #swipeleft These candid have my heart” 

Check out the post below:

Tags Surbhi Chandna Gaurav Chopra Star Plus Sanjivani Ishani Nv Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

The who's who of Bollywood attended the...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here