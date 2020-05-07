News

These pictures of Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will make you wish they were still a couple

MUMBAI: Former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli made a lot of headlines for their fights during their stints on the reality TV shows Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. From abusing each other to indulging in physical violence, the two often stayed in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

However, Vishal and Madhurima Tuli were one of the hottest couples of telly town at one point. Their sizzling chemistry made them a household name. Though they are not together now, these sizzling pictures of them prove that they were head over heels in love with each other in the past.

