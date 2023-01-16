These Stars of Anupama had a SPECIAL visitor on set, find out who

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama come closer; Anupama has another target in mind

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

We saw that the families of the show were possibly preparing for a Makar Sankranti track and were all coordinated in Pink colored outfits.

They recently had a visitor on sets as Pooja Batra made an appearance. The reason is unclear to us but Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly were elated to have her on set!

Check out the post here!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box. Anupama then convinces Anuj with a dance number and Anuj too joins in.

The four of them go out on a picnic and on the other hand, Jayanti bhai wants his money back from Toshu who is now trapped and gave Anuj Kapadia’s name as his step dad, due to which, Jayanti Bhai calls up Anuj.

However, Anupama makes it clear that Jayanti bhai is free to take any action against Toshu and Anuj won’t be stuck in between.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama tries to make things better but Anuj runs away

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com