These Stars of Anupama had a SPECIAL visitor on set, find out who

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. We are so happy to see that some of our favorite TV stars share such deep bonds.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:48
These Stars of Anupama had a SPECIAL visitor on set, find out who

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama come closer; Anupama has another target in mind 

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

We saw that the families of the show were possibly preparing for a Makar Sankranti track and were all coordinated in Pink colored outfits.

They recently had a visitor on sets as Pooja Batra made an appearance. The reason is unclear to us but Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly were elated to have her on set!

Check out the post here!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box. Anupama then convinces Anuj with a dance number and Anuj too joins in.

The four of them go out on a picnic and on the other hand, Jayanti bhai wants his money back from Toshu who is now trapped and gave Anuj Kapadia’s name as his step dad, due to which, Jayanti Bhai calls up Anuj.

However, Anupama makes it clear that Jayanti bhai is free to take any action against Toshu and Anuj won’t be stuck in between.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama tries to make things better but Anuj runs away

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Anupamaa Anuj Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Kavya Kinjal Bapuji Baa StarPlus TellyChakkar Samar Mukku Choti Anu Madalsa Sharma TV news digital BTS
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke actress Mita Vashisht says, "The directors I choose to work with they give me certain freedom" - Exclusive 
MUMBAI: Mita Vashisht has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has impressed one and all with her...
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time
MUMBAI: As we all know, there is a saying that the institution of marriage is not easy to be in, especially in today’s...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan – Dharampatnii: Pratiksha’s suffering increases in jail
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Chic! Don't miss out these trendy and chic chokers aced by Radhika Madan
MUMBAI :Radhika Madan is an actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. After graduating from the Jesus and Mary...
Recent Stories
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
Veer Ki Ardas Veera not coming back for a season 2, Imposters faked Producer Yash Pattnaik's identity to create fake rumors!
Veer Ki Ardas Veera not coming back for a season 2, Imposters faked Producer Yash Pattnaik's identity to create fake rumors!
Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat
Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat
Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyat? Results Inside!
Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyat? Results Inside!
Check out the per day salary of the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein
Check out the salary earned per day by the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein
Imlie’s Chini and Imlie share a really TWISTED bond and here’s why we think so
Imlie’s Chini and Imlie share a really TWISTED bond and here’s why we think so