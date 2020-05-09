News

These Taarak Mehta actors are happily UNMARRIED!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular sitcoms which never fails to entertain the audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In spite being one of the longest running shows it has always managed to rule hearts and charts. The uniqueness about the show is that not only leads but the entire star cast of Taarak Mehta is popular and enjoys immense fan following.

The die-heart fans of Taarak Mehta are always eager to know more about their personal life.

Taarak Mehta is here to share an interesting fact about their actors. In the show most of them are married and some of them also have kids.

However, many actors from the show are unmarried in their actual lives. Here we list down the actors who are enjoying being single!

