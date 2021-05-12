These TV celebrities became victims of a death hoax

MUMBAI: Recently, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna became a victim of a death hoax. Many other popular actors have fallen prey to death rumours.

Divyanka Tripathi

Twitterati had declared the actress dead and #RIPDivyankaTripathi started trending. She tweeted and made her fans aware that she is very much alive and such rumour is just causing a state of panic for her family and friends. Divyanka had written, "Someone’s spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I’m very much alive. Please don’t trouble my friends and family with such rumours."

Mukesh Khanna

News about Mukesh Khanna's death took the internet by storm, and the actor's phone did not stop ringing. Irritated by this rumours, the actor said, "I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago."

Shweta Tiwari

One of the pages on Facebook wrote the fake news about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shweta Tiwari's death. Abhinav Kohli then clarified stating that she is doing very well and is spending time with her children.

Shivaji Satam

Shivaji Satam, popularly known as ACP Pradyuman from the show C.I.D, also became a victm victim of death hoax. Rumours were rife that he succumbed to a heart attack. Later, it was learnt that his character was supposed to die onscreen, which led to this news spread like wildfire.

Arvind Trivedi

Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, was rumoured to have passed away. It was Sunil Lahri who came to his rescue and informed the netizens that Arvind is all hale and hearty.

Sana Khan

Pakistani actress Sana Khan passed away in a road accident, and the websites mistook it for Jai Ho actress Sana Khan. The actress, who has now quit showbiz, said, "People have been dedicating ‘Rest in Peace’ messages for me on social media. I’ve been getting calls from everywhere. I had to clarify that it’s not me."

Credits: TOI