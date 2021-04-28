These TV celebs love to twin with their kids

MUMBAI: Twinning is a major attraction for celebrities and common people. Many stars make their kids look just like them.

Have a look.

Mahhi Vij to Smriti Khanna; TV celebs who love to twin with their kids

Mahhi Vij with daughter Tara

The actress loves to twin with her daughter Tara. Not just a few, but Mahhi has been spotted twinning with her angel very often. Princess dresses, night suits, ethnic wear, casual attire and more, the mother-daughter duo look super cute in similar outfits.

Smriti Khanna with her baby girl

Smriti Khanna is another mommy of the telly world who loves to don her baby Anayka, in attires similar to that of hers. From pretty dresses to casual ones and even ethnics, both of them look adorable twinning together.

Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha with their son

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami also like to twin with their son Ayaan. The family is often seen twinning. They make for a cute family together.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their girls

Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu, the mommy of three girls are also seen sporting outfits of similar colours and themes with their princesses. Earlier, it was just Bella and Vienna and now the youngest Venessa has also been added to their adorable clan.

Karan Mehra with his son Kavish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra also likes to match up his outfits with his little one Kavish. The father-son duo gives major twinning goals.

Shweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari is a proud mom of her grown-up daughter Palak Tiwari. They give major mother-daughter goals and ace their twinning game too. Be it a casual outing or a wedding, they are often seen sporting similar kinds of attires.

Juhi Parmar with daughter Samairra

Television actress Juhi Parmar is a hands-on mom to her girl Samairra. And apart from being a great mom, she is a great stylist for her too. On special occasions just for their pyjama party, both of them love to twin together.

Roshni Chopra with her twin boys

Roshni Chopra is a mother of twin sons and loves to spend quality time with them. Not just quality time, she also loves to have fun while twinning with her boys for their casual days in or out.

Shabir Ahluwalia with his boys

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia is a doting dad of twin boys. Though he is not that active on social media, at least once in a while he is spotted acing the twinning look with his munchkins.

Credits: TOI