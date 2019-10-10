These videos of Parth Samthaan rehearsing will make your jaws drop!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan aka Anurag of Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay has become a national crush.



The handsome lad has proved his abilities as an actor in the show and enjoys a massive fan following.



Everything that he does becomes a headline, and he has been in the news for good and bad reasons.



TellyChakkar got its hands on few behind-the-scenes clips of the actor rehearsing for a dance sequence in the show.



The videos are proof of Parth’s dedication and determination to ace the dance steps to perfection.



Have a look at the video.

What are your views on Parth Samthaan as an actor?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.