These videos of Parth Samthaan rehearsing will make your jaws drop!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan aka Anurag of Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay has become a national crush.
The handsome lad has proved his abilities as an actor in the show and enjoys a massive fan following.
Everything that he does becomes a headline, and he has been in the news for good and bad reasons.
TellyChakkar got its hands on few behind-the-scenes clips of the actor rehearsing for a dance sequence in the show.
The videos are proof of Parth’s dedication and determination to ace the dance steps to perfection.
Have a look at the video.
What are your views on Parth Samthaan as an actor?
Hit the comments section below.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Who looks diva-like in the monochrome picture?
Who carries the scarf headband better?
Add new comment