These were the weekly fees of a few Bigg Boss 14 contestants and toofani seniors

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most talked-about shows. The reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan is finally coming to an end.

The house currently has five contestants namely Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli.

The one question that had the audience thinking throughout the show was how much do the contestants get paid for their stint.

A Bollywoodlife.com report revealed this information. Take a look.

1. Rubina Dilaik

According to Bollywoodlife.com, television actress Rubina is the highest paid contestant this season and she is reportedly getting remuneration of Rs 5 lakh per week.

2. Jasmin Bhasin

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin reportedly got paid Rs 4 lakh per week for her stint in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house.

3. Abhinav Shukla

Actor Abhinav Shukla, who entered the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' with his wife Rubina Dilaik, got a remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh per week approximately.

4. Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya approximately got paid Rs 1 lakh per week for his stint in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house.

5. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior and created much buzz about his appearance on the show. He was handsomely paid for it too. According to reports, Sidharth received a remuneration of Rs 32 lakh per week.

6. Hina Khan

Popular television artist Hina Khan received Rs 25 lakh per week for her appearance in the controversial reality show.

7. Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan created waves with her stint on Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior. The actress remained unbiased and followed the rules of the house to perfection just like she did in her season. Reportedly, Gauahar Khan got paid Rs 20 lakh per week.