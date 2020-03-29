THINGS we can learn from Parth Samthaan!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan very effortlessly fits into the bandwagon which carries all dapper looking men. The way Parth is perceived is something not many enjoy.

The lad rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry. The actor has managed to captivate his fans and audience with his charming personality. His fans, specially his female fans consider him an eye candy.

Parth is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

We not only love watching him on television but since we can’t have enough of him, we take to social media to know more about all what he is upto.

Well, here are some reasons why we think Parth stands out of the crowd.

Parth loves travelling

Along with that, he also keeps posting pictures in some of the most fashionable outfits.

He is also a family oriented person and he is very loyal to his pals who he was friends with before he stepped into this industry. There is a time when stardom kicks into actors and they tend to forget and don't value the people who helped them grow. But Parth is very grounded to his roots.

