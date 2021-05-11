A third season of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes-starrer 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'?

MUMBAI: Yash and Mamta Patnaik with their banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment have given a new meaning to versatility. They have not just excelled in giving the audience the best thrillers in the industry, but their romantic stories too have always struck the right chord with the audience.

Well, one of their shows that created huge buzz was Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi". The first season of the show went on-air in February 2016 and ended in August 2017, but on public demand the makers aired some extra episodes between September 2017 and November 2017, and looks like we might see a third season soon.

You ask how we know, well, Yash recently took to his Instagram account and shared a post which was an audio note. With "Pehchana? Stay tuned for a surprise!", the audio was actually the title track of the show, and the ace producer captioned it as "Music of heart."

He even shared a throwback pic from what looks like a celebration on the sets of "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi". He captioned it as, "Throwback 7th May 2016. Happy people, happy faces."

Does this mean they are coming back with a third season? Will it feature Shaheer, Erica and Supriya Pilgaonkar once again? Are we going to see some new faces? What about the story? We can't wait for Yash to reveal more deets about it. Can you?